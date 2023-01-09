A video of a bride from her wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media due to her fashion choices

The said bride rocked seven different beautiful dresses for her special day, and fashion lovers are in awe

In a similar story, a bride sported a striped organza wedding dress which earned her compliments online

When it comes to weddings, there are brides who make sure to pull all the stops in order to slay on their special day.

A beautiful lady identified as Idayat Ibraheem got married to the love of her life looking splendid in her ensembles.

Photos of the bride in different outfits. Credit: @nigerianwedding



Idayat rocked not two but seven different dresses for her wedding ceremonies which appear to include some from her traditional wedding as well.

In the video posted by @nigerianwedding, the lady is seen in different beautiful asoebi attires as well as a regal white wedding ballgown.

Check out the video below:

Fashion lovers react to video of bride in 7 looks

teatopsy_:

"What I would like to know is … is she spent majority of the time changing outfits did she really enjoy her wedding ? Did she spend time with her guests oh how can I forget her husband . What’s her experience, memories apart from changing and taking pictures????‍♀️"

immaculate_adeola_chioma:

"Una get strength o, me I don’t have energy to be changing o."

dazzlexpa:

"Luxury bride."

german_machine_boss:

"This na money wedding o. Her outfit alone na some people entire money for wedding. God abegeth."

iam_missromantic:

"So beautiful."

One of a kind: Bride wows many as she rocks striped organza wedding dress

It is the year 2023 and Nigerian brides are still winning in this fashion thing!

A beautiful bride identified as @topsss_ left fashion lovers in awe when a video of her wedding look surfaced online.

The ebony beauty got married to the love of her life in a beautifully designed dress that was not only unique but absolutely breathtaking.

The look designed by Lavish Bridal featured an off-shoulder neckline with long sleeves. The form-fitted dress also featured a floor-length overskirt and a cathedral veil.

Corset palava: Video of bride in tight dress struggling to exit a car goes viral

Looking good on one's wedding day is something every bride dreams of.

However, with beauty sometimes comes pain - or discomfort. This was the case for a bride who sported a very fitted dress for her special day.

In the video, the beautiful lady dressed in the bedazzled corset dress can be seen struggling to get inside a car.

