Corset Palava: Video of Bride in Tight Dress Struggling to Exit a Car Goes Viral
- A video of a bride struggling to get into a car due to the nature of her dress has gone viral on social media
- In the video, the bride is seen getting some assistance from a man as she attempted to sit up in the car
- Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to ask different questions
Looking good on one's wedding day is something every bride dreams of.
However, with beauty sometimes comes pain - or discomfort. This was the case for a bride who sported a very fitted dress for her special day.
In the video, the beautiful lady dressed in the bedazzled corset dress can be seen struggling to get inside a car
The clip sees the bride getting some assistance from a man who helps her sit comfortably in the car.
Watch the video below:
Social media users react to video of lady in fitted wedding dress
advocatewinny:
"She didn’t do the fittings before the special day ♀️"
ugo__bekee:
"This can never be me. I hate stress."
hesta_alaga:
"Wetin corset go cause ehn,his hand no go fit handle am"
affordablefabrics_zenith:
"For what exactly i better rock my big belle in peace♀️"
blissfulbedding.ng:
"She can't be comfortable all through out her wedding. I hope she doesn't collapse, can she breathe?"
aankrah:
"It’s not by force."
taiwo8957:
"How will she get down."
hennydee01:
"This can never be me. Anything corset or stress ❌"
debor__aaah:
"This is totally unnecessary."
elizabethkavuvi:
"I can't my dress has to be free as possible nothing to cause me discomfort."
stephany_iwuoha:
"Drip is eternal."
estherotuan:
"I go pull am for inside car! Can’t come and kill myself. Even wig doesn’t go to the house with me sometimes "
rainbows_artistry:
"Is okay… I can never suffer myself like this ooo. Simple dress, classic makeup n comfy shoe and we move."
toniaafo:
"Women and wahala na 5/6."
stasia_grey_:
"Why go thru all this stress♀️"
uniquemercy001:
"Why will I want to be uncomfortable on my special day?"
