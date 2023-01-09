A Nigerian fashion designer got married to the love of her life in a beautiful traditional wedding

Identified as Cynthia Hembafan Baiye, the ebony beauty tied the knot, rocking dresses she personally designed

In a brief chat with Legit.ng, Baiye talks about working on her traditional wedding attires and the upsides of being married to a hairstylist

Every lady knows that one of the major budget-consuming aspects of planning one's wedding is designing your dream ensemble(s).

Well, things in the wedding fashion department tend to be a lot less expensive when you're a fashion designer.

Photos of the couple on their traditional wedding day.

Source: Original

This is something Cynthia Hembafan Baiye understands all too well as she made sure to apply that for her own special day.

The Abuja-based fashion designer got married to the love of her life in a traditional ceremony in late 2022, looking absolutely drop-dead gorgeous in her two dresses.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, Baiye recounts making the dresses for both herself and her husband.

She says:

"Actually the designs I had in mind was totally different from what I made, my traditional came in different from what I had ordered for. I was sad, but my husband was like, 'it’s you we are talking about, you can make do with anything you have, and make it stunning'. So yea, it took me a day to design my outfits and three days making them."

Baiye says that making dresses is what she loves doing the most and thus, designing the dresses for her special day was a no-brainer, adding that she also made her husband's attire.

On how she felt designing the look, she says it saved her a lot of money and added:

"I wasn’t scared, I was rather excited."

The designer reveals that the making for each dress cost N45k.

Source: Legit.ng