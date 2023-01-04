Wedding Fashion: Video of Bride in Striped Organza Dress Leaves Internet Users in Awe
- A video of a bride on her wedding day has left fashion lovers on social media in awe
- In the video, the bride is seen in a striped organza off-shoulder dress with an overskirt
- The video which has since gone viral had several internet users complimenting the beautiful bride
It is the year 2023 and Nigerian brides are still winning in this fashion thing!
A beautiful bride identified as @topsss_ left fashion lovers in awe when a video of her wedding look surfaced online.
The ebony beauty got married to the love of her life in a beautifully designed dress that was not only unique but absolutely breathtaking.
The look designed by Lavish Bridal featured an off-shoulder neckline with long sleeves. The form-fitted dress also featured a floor-length overskirt and a cathedral veil.
One thing which set the dress apart from many others is the nature of the fabric used to make it - a striped organza fabric.
The ebony beauty sported a natural soft glam makeup look and wore her hair in a centre-part low bun style.
Check out the video below:
Social media users gush over bride's striped organza wedding dress
ijayykay:
"The collarbone, the skin, the simple hair, the fabric. Everything is givinggggggg."
ayinke.ade:
"Love eeeet"
theladytesia:
"I love this! It’ll be a classic!"
roca_estelle:
"This is the definition of gorgeous and beautiful with elegance ❤️❤️❤️❤️"
eolasofttouch:
"Love it "
amyzlegacy:
"She looks breathtaking"
annkyakpogoro:
"Beautiful."
