A video of a bride on her wedding day has left fashion lovers on social media in awe

In the video, the bride is seen in a striped organza off-shoulder dress with an overskirt

The video which has since gone viral had several internet users complimenting the beautiful bride

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is the year 2023 and Nigerian brides are still winning in this fashion thing!

A beautiful bride identified as @topsss_ left fashion lovers in awe when a video of her wedding look surfaced online.

Photos of the bride in a striped organza dress. Credit: @lavish_bridal

Source: Instagram

The ebony beauty got married to the love of her life in a beautifully designed dress that was not only unique but absolutely breathtaking.

The look designed by Lavish Bridal featured an off-shoulder neckline with long sleeves. The form-fitted dress also featured a floor-length overskirt and a cathedral veil.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

One thing which set the dress apart from many others is the nature of the fabric used to make it - a striped organza fabric.

The ebony beauty sported a natural soft glam makeup look and wore her hair in a centre-part low bun style.

Check out the video below:

Social media users gush over bride's striped organza wedding dress

ijayykay:

"The collarbone, the skin, the simple hair, the fabric. Everything is givinggggggg."

ayinke.ade:

"Love eeeet"

theladytesia:

"I love this! It’ll be a classic!"

roca_estelle:

"This is the definition of gorgeous and beautiful with elegance ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

eolasofttouch:

"Love it "

amyzlegacy:

"She looks breathtaking"

annkyakpogoro:

"Beautiful."

Mixed reactions as tailor proudly shows off wedding dress she recreated in viral video

A video which has gone viral on social media has gotten many people in their feelings as it has to do with a wedding dress replication. In a Tiktok video reposted by Twitter user, @MoonNightSkies, the tailor first shares a photo of the original design the client wanted.

From clips of the process of recreating the dress and even a video of the bride coming for fitting, it appeared that the client was in for a pleasant surprise.

However, the end result, which saw the recreated wedding dress done in a rather disappointing way and embellished with flowers, left social media users scratching their heads.

Source: Legit.ng