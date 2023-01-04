Instagram content creator, Peace Wuraola, has taken to social media to share a video of the dress she got

In the video, she showed a photo of the original design she wanted as seen on Ini Dima-Okojie

However, what she got was a subpar and hilarious version which saw her smiling in amusement

The year has barely gone anywhere and it appears tailors and online vendors are still out here serving 'breakfasts' to their clients.

Peace Wuraola is the latest to fall victim to fashion disappointment and she has shared her experience online.

Photos of the dress she wanted and what she got. Credit: @inidimaokojie, @wuraa.olaa

Source: Instagram

The Instagram content creator posted a video in which she shared the dress she wanted and what she received instead.

The dress as seen on actress Ini Dima-Okojie is a green knee-length dress with pleated gathers on the sides.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While it remains unclear if she got the dress online or she commissioned a tailor to recreate the design, the disparity between what she wanted and what she got is glaring.

Check out the video below:

"Better than the original" - Lady replicates BBNaija Diane's tulle ankara dress

The movie premiere of Palava saw several Nollywood stars turn up in head-turning ensembles that left fashion lovers impressed.

One such person was Diane Russet and it didn't take long for the style recreations to come in.

The Big Brother Naija reality star had turned up for the premiere in a midi tulle-infused ankara dress with huge puffy sleeves and a deep sweetheart neckline.

Well, a fashion designer identified as @sewwithlaura recently shared her attempt at replicating the look and it has got people talking.

Reactions as lady spends N60k on makeup as wedding guest

When it comes to Nigerian weddings, a lot of people put a lot of time and effort into ensuring that they slay their wedding guest look.

One such person is Chantelle whose video has got Nigerians buzzing with mixed reactions.

She made the clip showing how she got ready to attend a wedding. The clip captured the process of her getting her face glammed up which she said cost her N60,000.

Source: Legit.ng