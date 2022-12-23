Canadian rapper, Drake, recently got social media talking after he showed off his new hairstyle

In the photo shared, the music star showed off his cornrows styled in a cross style

Internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look

If there is anything Drake never fails to pull off, it is certainly a sleek hairstyle.

The Canadian rapper took to his Instagram Story to share his new hairstyle, and it got some Nigerians talking.

In the photo, the music star showed off the centre of his sleek cornrows which were designed in a criss-cross style.

He adorned the tips of the hairstyle with clear beads.

Check it out below:

Photos of Drake's hairstyle. Credit: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

Social media users react hilariously to Drake's new hairstyle

crystalpranks:

"Even drake don do irun odun lord Abeg."

mhiz_blizzz:

"Na small thing dey vex person way never do Christmas hair oo"

seuncash11:

"PicMix it with wizkid’s own I wan see smt."

stkmilliano

"Iru odun."

