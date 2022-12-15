Canadian rapper, Drake, recently got social media buzzing after rocking a diamond necklace with 42 engagement rings

The shinning piece courtesy of jeweller Alex Moss is the rapper's way of paying homage to all the women he’s loved before

The news has sparked mixed reactions on social media with some pointing out that Rihanna was one of those women

Drake is currently trending on social media and it has more to do with his love life than his music.

Photos of Drake with the diamond necklace. Credit: @champagnepapi, @alexmoss

Source: Instagram

The Canadian rapper recently got himself a necklace and according to diamond expert Zack Stone of UK jeweller Steven Stone, it is worth over N5.3 billion ($12.5 million), Page Six reports.

The studded neckpiece which includes 42 engagement rings in diamonds from engagements he 'never did' was unveiled Tuesday, December 13, on jeweller Alex Moss' Instagram.

The caption for the post reads:

"New piece titled “Previous Engagements” for all the times he thought about it but never did it. 42 engagement rings, 351.38 carats in diamonds."

See the post below:

Mixed reactions trail Drake's diamond necklace with 42 engagement rings

chenface:

"38 times was probably Rihana."

tasiajetuan:

"This is weird."

checkmate_gmeovab:

"42…that’s a red flag right there! I mean 1 or 2 ok. 42 is a bit…um…yeah "

bevy101:

"Can we get names and pictures to go with it?"

annapheby:

"And Rihanna probably took up half of those spots."

trumboad:

"Who tf is gonna say yes after this? They know dam.n well they’re not special."

starberzt:

"42 times . Drake propose to me i promise i will say yes lol."

traviejae:

"I don't think it was the women if that's the case. He must just be in love with the idea of being in love."

Designer makes stunning crotchet dress for bride

This is the era of daring fashion choices and brides are not left out in this trend!

A beautiful bride recently left internet users impressed over her fashion choice for her special day.

In a video posted on Twitter by the designer, @crochetbystacia, the bride is seen in a gorgeous knee-length dress with a detachable bolero.

Also interesting was the fact that her bouquet was crocheted.

Source: Legit.ng