A TikTok user, @jpepaa, recently shared her pre-wedding experience with a designer she commissioned to make her wedding dress

According to her, she had shown the designer an embroidered Valdrin Sahiti gown but was disappointed with the result

The lady, who revealed it happened two months before her wedding, stated that the designer was paid N3.1 million for the dress

Every bride's nightmare is having a botched wedding dress, and this is something @jpepaa recently experienced.

The 25-year-old pharmacist ordered her dream custom bridal gown for her September wedding.

Photos of what she wanted and what she got. Credit: @jpepaa (Tiktok)

Source: Instagram

Not a fan of trying on different dresses in a bid to find the right one, @jpepaa decided to have a Valdrin Sahiti design replicated.

According to Insider, she paid N3.1 million ($7,000) for a custom-made replica of the Sahiti gown from the designer who'd made her friend's dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, when she went for the final fittings, she got a far cry from the design she wanted.

@jpepaa described the dress she pulled on in her final fitting in July, accompanied by her mom and bridesmaids, as a "literal nightmare" in her TikTok video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from netizens

Kati Rosado Photography:

"I feel like the design was simply not in the designer’s wheelhouse WHICH IS FINE but they should have known their limitations and been upfront about it!"

Madison Chamberlain:

"No no no no no this is not how the custom wedding dress experience is or should be!!! I’m so sorry yours went like this."

Janelle Patterson:

"I sew and I’m here to tell you, she did a horrible job on design & construction. Your final dress is stunning."

Bepe de beep:

"I mean I get if she didn’t want to copy the design, but clearly a dress like that was not within her skillset."

Diana Baker Photo:

"The dress you wanted is a heavily corseted one, and there was no corset under what she made how could you get that waistline without a corset?!!"

Mercury:

"Omfggg the sleeves are baggy. The designer dead wrong."

Bride appreciates designer for job well done, video goes viral

Having a talented fashion designer in your corner for your big day is a blessing, and perhaps, this explains a bride's show of gratitude to her designer.

In a video posted by @asoebibella, the bride, Iruoma Ojika, is seen in an emotional state as she hails her designer for a job well done.

The video sees the bride in a gorgeously designed green George dress with bedazzled sheer sleeves.

Source: Legit.ng