A dress recreation spotted on Osas Ighodaro has sparked mixed reactions on social media

The Nollywood actress attended the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) rocking a green dress

Photos of the original have surfaced on social media, and many fashion lovers are not impressed

While Tolu Bally is one of Nigeria's most talented designers out there, one of her latest works has come under question by fans.

The designer made a green dress for Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, for the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) event.

Photos of the actress and the dress recreation. Credit: @2207bytbally, @valdrinsahiti

The dress, which featured a halterneck design, was embellished in multiple strands of beads latched onto the sheer part of the velvet green dress.

Check out the photos below:

The dress was heavily inspired by Albanian fashion designer Valdrin Sahiti's creation.

The original design was embellished with white pearls all across the body of the dress.

Social media users react to Osas Ighodaro's dress recreation

The replicated version didn't quite impress fashion fans, many of whom took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Check out some comments below:

olaideonifaarii:

"The problem is that they tried to make a corset out of the dress. It’s not meant to be structured..it’s meant to slip. That’s what made it tacky."

styles_by_mydun:

"Tolu bally did not do justice to this dress."

theodorahisposh:

"Let’s stick with the inspiration pls."

ashawokobokobo042:

"The waist down looks funny, its no coherent with the top."

layla_mainaz:

"The recreation get as e be."

