Big Brother Naija 2022 reality TV star, Beauty Tukura, has left social media users in awe following her recent uploads

In her latest stack of Instagram photos, the ex-Miss Nigeria donned a regal brown dress with a floor-length overskirt

Several fans including her fellow ex-housemates flooded her comment section with beautiful compliments

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

When it comes to serving premium looks, Beauty Tukura, has proven to know her onions.

The 2022 Big Brother Naija star, ever since her infamous exit from the Level Up edition of the show, has rocked some eye-popping ensembles.

Photos of the reality star in the brown dress. Credit: @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

In her latest Instagram uploads, the former Miss Nigeria was posted up rocking a bedazzled brown mono-strap dress.

The look featured a sweetheart neckline, bedazzled gloves and a regal floor-length overskirt.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She wore her hair in a centre-part low bun and sported scarlet lips.

Check out the photos below:

Fans compliment Beauty Tukura's new look

objpers_22:

"Gorgeous is an understatement."

ajanimaryamajoke:

"She is so beautiful."

moreyfaith:

"This is a look."

itschichiofficial:

"It’s giving a beautiful kind of cosmic eruption "

ritadominic:

"Throwback to the year you were crowned. We the judges were unanimous with our decision! Glad to see you grow and soar. Wishing you all the best. Xx."

eloswager:

"It’s giving GLAMOROUS "

hermesiyele:

"This babe, you’re indeed BEAUTY. You beautiful gan✨⚡️"

officialdoyin_:

"You ate and left no crumbs baby….you are stunningggghg "

sirkess_official:

"Queening "

The heat provider: BBNaija star Amaka serves it hot in daring black leather ensemble

If there is one thing about Amaka that has changed since leaving the Big Brother Naija show, it is definitely her sense of style.

The Level Up star has been spotted rocking daring and flirty looks that appear more sophisticated and classy.

A short while ago, she took to her Instagram page of over 300k followers to share some new photos in which she undoubtedly dropped jaws.

Wedding fashion: Daring groomsmen sport yellow skirts at ceremony in Asaba

Kilts may be a Scottish attire but it appears some Nigerians are owning the look and adding their own twist to it.

A video, as well as a photo from a wedding ceremony, has surfaced on social media and it has left the internet talking.

According to blogger, @_tosinsilverdam, the wedding took place in Asaba, Delta state, at a Christ Embassy church.

Source: Legit.ng