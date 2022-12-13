A fashionista recently took to her Whatsapp to share a video in which she flaunted her newly-done manicured nails

However, her mother's reaction which she posted online has left the internet cracking up with laughter

Long nails may be in vogue but when it comes to African mothers accepting this trend as fashionable, the jury remains out.

A beautiful lady recently shared a post online in which she showed off her newly-done bedazzled nails which appeared long.

In the clip that followed was her mother's reaction to seeing the video that she posted on Whatsapp.

In the voice note that the mother made in Igbo, she can be heard questioning how her daughter intended to function with such nails, even going as far as likening her to a love peddler.

Instagram user, iam_jhessica translates the voice note:

"Let me translate: she said all this things you pack for your hand, you fit wash your yansh like this so? You pack them like Oshodi ashewo. Send me the video."

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to funny video

michelle_thetwin:

"this mama is a big flex"

symplydiana_:

"My mum evry f*cking time… even when the nails I put on aren’t so dramatic and long… anyi ya asawu ike mummy, ma akwa sef Leave us alone na our time"

dumebi_precious:

"But seriously how do you guys wash yourself with those long nails tho"

fabskinroutine:

"African mothers never disappoints"

itsvibesangel_:

"After the insult she still wants the picture"

Criticism trails video of little girl with fake eyelashes and nails

For many parents of today’s era, there’s nothing as ‘too young to slay’ and this is an ideology that is reflected in the fashion choices - or lack of - they make for their children.

A video making the waves on Instagram shows a little girl of not more than three years of age sporting a rather mature look.

Attached to her eyelashes are artificial extensions and as she moves her hands, two sets of manicured hands appear, nails painted in red and blue.

