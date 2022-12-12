Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, recently took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself from a movie set

In the now-trending video, the actor sported a bone-straight bob-length wig, serving different angles

Several social media users who saw the video pointed out that he looked like his first wife, May

Yul Edochie recently got social media users talking after he posted a video of himself rocking a wig.

Photos of the actor. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the video, the talented Nollywood star can be seen sporting the centre-part bob-length wig while serving face in the clip.

He posted the clip which, according to his caption, is from a movie set.

Check out the post below:

Internet user react to video of Yul Edochie rocking a wig

Several internet users who saw the video pointed out that the actor - in the wig - bore a strong resemblance with his first wife, May with whom he is reportedly estranged.

Some others simply found the look hilarious.

Check out some comments below:

iamnaniboi:

"You resemble Queen Nwokoye @queennwokoye "

iamkingrudy:

"E fit you wells "

cleopatracedar__:

"Am seeing may in this face or am I just hallucinating???"

perfectdoll26:

"Why does he look so much like may his first wife ? Wow God is great o, couples get married and after awhile they start looking alike."

niravanababy:

"At first I taught it was may,see as una look alike."

sererose7:

"You resemble May."

leticianyamekye:

"You look just like May."

oma_licha1:

"You come look like your beautiful wife Queen May for here."

princesmith98:

"I’m just seeing your wife Mrs. May through you."

lucky_benkye:

"See how you take resemble our queen mayyuledochie."

Source: Legit.ng