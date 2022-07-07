A fashion house identified as Damian's Couture has taken to social media to share photos of their latest piece

The design is a replica of celebrity designer brand, Tubo's 'High Tea' jumpsuit, which has become a popular design

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings to the recreated version, with some commending the designer

The top Nigerian fashion brand, Tubo, is undoubtedly one of the emblems of fierce and ultra-feminine styles, and perhaps, this explains why it has become a celebrity favourite.

One of its designs, the 'Impact dress' has continued to cause a buzz on and off social media, with the likes of Tiwa Savage and Lilian Esoro rocking the look.

A designer attempted to recreate one of Tubo's designs. Photo credit: Tubo, Damian's Couture

The design features a corset attached to an intentionally-placed open zipper. In photos and videos shared, Tubo's creative director, Sandrah Tubobereni, swapped the dress look for a jumpsuit which she tagged the 'High Tea Jumpsuit'.

First Tubo recreation

Well, with a style like this, recreated versions popping up is only a matter of time. One of the first to attempt this is the fashion house, Damian's Couture.

The brand recently shared photos of its own version of the design on social media.

In the photos shared, a model is seen in the replicated version of the look; only the corset on this look did not quite emphasize the waistline as seen in the original design.

The cups on the corset were also bedazzled, unlike the original look.

Check it out below:

Fans react to the designer's recreated version of Tubo's design

Well, the photos of the replicated version went viral on social media in a photo collage which comprised both looks.

While several people believed the look was a good attempt, others were not buying it.

Below is a collection of mixed reactions as sighted by Legit.ng:

king_sapna_:

"should hv clinched the waist more."

deeola.a:

"The tailor tried, she just doesn't have the same shape as the other lady."

theomwelase:

"Get ur money back..that one holding white handbag wow beautiful."

nsima_ekpo:

"B simply means “a good tailor trying to do what he or she can do” If it were corset, it would have been more beautiful ✌️"

queen.novella.3:

"All i can see here is effort. Nice job girl."

lynnes_corner:

"Una get mind to be ordering clothes like this....from anyone, other than the original designer.... because wetin be this."

marytulz:

"But let’s allow Tubo milk this design first before copying now haha."

_my_nana:

" B all the way forget about shape. It simply shows how good the tailor is."

queenibiam:

"‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ a little more practice."

