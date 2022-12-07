Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Amaka, recently got social media users gushing over with love

The Level Up star posted some new photos in which she is seen sporting a flirty black leather ensemble

A while ago, her former bestie and 2022 BBNaija winner, Phyna, shared photos rocking a blue leather coat

If there is one thing about Amaka that has changed since leaving the Big Brother Naija show, it is definitely her sense of style.

The Level Up star has been spotted rocking daring and flirty looks that appear more sophisticated and classy.

Photos of Amaka. Credit: @the_real_amaka

Source: Instagram

She recently took to her Instagram page of over 300k followers to share some new photos in which she undoubtedly dropped jaws.

The 2022 BBNaija star sported a black leather coat with a plunging neckline bodysuit in the latest uploads.

She paired the look with a cute beret, a pair of see-through fishnet stockings and some high-platformed heels.

For her hair, she ditched the regular dark colour, opting to go for a straight bust-length hair in platinum blonde.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"They want the heat, I am the only provider."

Check out the full look below:

