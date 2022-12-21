A creative Nigerian woman, Adejoke Lasisi, converted waste pure water nylons into a beautiful gown with a sewing machine

The year 2022 has shown us that people pushed boundaries in creativity as they employed new techniques in making mundane things special.

In some cases, many did the unusual as can be seen in the story of a man who imported a container house from China and turned it into a multi-bedroom flat in America.

These creative Nigerians converted waste into art. Photo source: Lasisi/@lary_shantel

When people are not creating things, they are thinking of ways to better the environment and keep it safe for all.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three individuals whose handcrafting skills got them deserving attention in the year 2022.

1. Lady makes gown with rubber bands

A Nigerian fashion designer, @lary_shantel, got the attention of many people online when she bought N10,000 worth of rubber bands and converted them into materials for clothes.

The lady who said it took her days to make the gown added that making the same outfit for someone else may consume more rubber bands.

Not only did she make the rubber band dress, the Nigerian fashion designer confidently rocked it in public, getting the attention of many.

2. Nigerian creator recycles 5000 pure water sachets

Another Nigerian lady, Adejoke Lasisi used a total of 5,000 pure water sachets that were endangering the environment to make a gown.

The lady gathered the sachets from different places. Photo source: Adejoke Lasisi

Cleaning them out, she sewed the sachets with a machine and made a beautiful gown out of the waste.

Many people who were impressed by Adejoke's creativity wondered how they could learn the craft from her.

3. Man uses waste cans to make portrait

A young Nigerian man, Chibuike Ifedilichukwu, amazed many people when he created a beautiful artwork of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, out of cans.

In a video he made on TikTok, the man said that his art is a form that preaches consumption to production.

Using different colours for the artwork, Chibuike revealed that they symbolised growth and love for Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng