A video of Big Brother Naija 2022 stars, Beauty and Phyna, has gone viral on social media

In the video, Beauty who is behind the camera, can be heard talking to Phyna as they promote Pepsi

The video sparked mixed reactions among social media users, many of whom believe the two rivals have finally made up

With some of the Big Brother Naija stars currently in South Africa on a sponsored trip, interesting things are bound to happen.

A video is currently making the rounds on social media as it captures an interesting exchange between rivals Beauty and Phyna.

In the Pepsi Instagram live video managed by Beauty, her voice can be heard in the background addressing Phyna, who is seen making peace signs before proceeding to drink from her Pepsi, as suggested by Beauty.

Social media users react to trending video of Beauty and Phyna

The fact that the two ladies are known rivals following their time on the show, has left BBNaija fans flooding the comment section with comments.

Check out some reactions below:

khanyinsolah:

"Pls Fans,If they choose to settle let them settle in peace pls,This life small,Let love lead."

sylvias_bonnets:

"How will fans breathe like this? No food to cook for them. How will they eat now?????"

adejumola_olamide:

"That is professionalism..my babe had to do it for Pepsi."

mhizjennyofficial:

"To everyone saying fans in d mud. Make ona restBeauty did her work professionally: besides beauty no d beef her’ na phyna d fight herself like mad woman since she comot from house."

nellynells__:

"Fans in the mud, deepest mud"

sleekvalerie:

"Watch how fans will still want this video to cause fight. Some will say one is the bigger person some will say one is trying to famz. Yeye fans always wanting to project their un happy life onto others."

nellieoftroy:

"I know phyna and beauty will make up on this trip. They might not be good friends as per close but they will be in talking terms. Thank God."

“I can’t be shouting over N100m”: BBN’s Beauty calls it change as she shades Phyna, fans react as video trends

Meanwhile, Beauty had earlier thrown shade at the show’s winner, Phyna, while on their South African trip.

Beauty had gone live on Instagram when she was heard taunting Phyna over her excitement over her N100 million win.

In the viral clip, the reality star was heard saying she cannot be shouting over N100 million. Not stopping there, she also described it as change.

