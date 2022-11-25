BBNaija Level Up star, Beauty Tukura, has caused an online buzz after she threw shade at the winner of the show, Phyna

In a video making the rounds online, the disqualified housemate was heard saying that she cannot be shouting over N100 million and called it chicken change

The video soon trended and raised a series of reactions, with a number of netizens dragging Beauty for her comment

BBNaija Level Up star, Beauty Tukura, recently threw shade at the show’s winner, Phyna, while on their South African trip.

Beauty had gone live on Instagram when she was heard taunting Phyna over her excitement over her N100 million win.

In the viral clip, the reality star was heard saying she cannot be shouting over N100 million. Not stopping there, she also described it as change.

Fans react as BBNaija's Beauty shades Phyna, says she can't be shouting over N100m change.

She said:

“I cannot be shouting over N100 million, that’s change.”

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Beauty calls N100m change, shades Phyna

The video of Beauty calling N100 million change soon went viral online and a number of netizens had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

tbellz07"

"A very very clear visual and physical representation of the term "beauty without brains".

theincredible_mc:

"The real rich will never brag."

kambeaut.y:

"Chicken change but you came to win it."

ojulewastudio:

"Really.. Enipe Kini ? Even rich people value every dime..they worked hard for it."

lingeriebytemmy:

"Una too dey cap abeg100M that you also compete for???"

ronnyeboony:

"Beauty and Phyna drama will take a long ride... Cos is really different from the other's."

vickygold009:

"My dear 100 million Naira no be chicken change,shey na pride be this or una don see Naira finish? If you work hard for money,you will value 1k Naira…..beauty without s**se smh ."

malv_cuisine:

"Ahh, ok oh. Come and give me the chicken change."

veevogee:

"Na this pride make you leave in two weeks."

demi_aj:

"Shut up my dear, what did you come to the house to do if not to win that change, unfortunately for you, you were disqualified."

