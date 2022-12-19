Davido made his first post on Instagram following the loss of his son, Ifeanyi, with photos of himself and his wifey, Chioma

The photos were taken in Qatar before his performance at the World Cup closing ceremony

Both the singer and Chioma were pictured rocking some swaggy designer ensembles worth a lot of money

Chioma Rowland and her man, Davido, were recently posted up in some stylish ensembles in the photos shared by the singer as he made his return to social media.

In the photos, the couple is seen looking cosy in sporty ensembles, flaunting what appears to be wedding bands.

Photos of Davido and Chioma with the outfits. Credit: @davido, @styleofchefchi

Source: Instagram

Price check: Chioma Rowland rocks designer ensemble

Spotted on Chioma is a PUMA X Ami jacket varsity green selling for N101,574 ($228) on the shopping website, Karen Walker.

She paired the jacket with a Maniere De Voir deconstructed Sun & Cloud cargo pants retailing for N62,370 ($140) on their website.

Chioma accessorised with a pair of Anna Karin Karlsson 'beaming star' sunglasses available on pre-order on Polo Avenue for N623,700 ($1,400).

For her feet, she rocked a pair of Puma CA Pro Mid selling for N5.6 million (11999 EUR) on Take More.

Check out the photos below:

Davido rocks N259m Rolex wristwatch as he makes comeback on social media

Davido posted photos on his Instagram stories to announce his return and he was spotted rocking two expensive wristwatches, one of them being a Rolex.

On Davido’s right wrist, he wore a Rolex Daytona Rainbow black dial said to be worth $574,995, over N259 million.

The jewellery-loving musician did not stop there, he also accessorised his wrist with chunky diamond bracelets and equally chunky rings.

Budget-friendly: Lady saves hubby trip to the barbers, gives him stylish haircut

A lady, @oluchi.assumani, has gone online to share a video showing how she gave her husband a nice haircut. It was beautiful.

The lady said that she had to convince her husband before he allowed her to work on his hair for his birthday.

Asking people how well she did with the haircut, many had a lot to say about it. While some believed that she tried, others added that the man should be taken to a salon.

Source: Legit.ng