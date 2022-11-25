Another bride has left many ladies with wedding fever after videos of her wedding look surfaced online

The designer, @stylesbyzeeyarh, posted the gorgeous dress which featured a two-in-one design

Several fashion lovers have reacted to the video with beautiful compliments for the dress

While white and off-white wedding dresses continue to rule the wedding scene, other vibrant colours are making their marks too.

A beautiful bride, identified as Sekina, dazzled in a powerful peach look for her special day.

Photos of the bride in a peach dress. Credit: @stylesbyzeeyarh

Source: Instagram

Nigerian designer and creator of the outfit, @stylesbyzeeyarh, posted several videos of the curvy bride draped in the dress.

Interestingly, the dress which was a fitted number was transformed into a regal ballgown after an overskirt was attached.

Check out the video below:

Internet users compliment peach wedding dress

the_fabric_station:

"So detailed . Well done my love."

mercy_ladiva:

"Without the train biko, I no like work and heat...gorgeous by the way."

marvi.a:

"This is extremely beautiful."

gechdangogo:

"What a dreamy dress❤️"

wedding_unplugged:

"Amazing transformation."

trunzworld:

"Beautiful I love it without the train though."

Mixed reactions as tailor proudly shows wedding dress she recreated in viral video

A video making the rounds on social media has gotten many people in their feelings as it has to do with a wedding dress replication.

In a TikTok video reposted by Twitter user, @MoonNightSkies, the tailor first shares a photo of the original design the client wanted.

From clips of the process of recreating the dress and even a video of the bride coming for fitting, it appeared that the client was in for a pleasant surprise.

Mum of little girl dressed in mature asoebi style speaks up

Weeks after a video of a little girl left many fashion lovers displeased over her outfit, which many tagged as 'too mature for her', the mother of the toddler has spoken out.

In a recent post reshared by @asoebiladies, the mother, identified on Instagram as @kwin_k, opened up about the video and the reception it got.

According to the mum, the dress was designed for her little girl's birthday shoot, adding that the look was an exception as she always dresses the girl in age-appropriate clothes.

Source: Legit.ng