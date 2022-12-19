Ijakumo Movie Premiere: Iyabo Ojo, 9 Other Stars Rock Stylish Looks at Event
- Toyin Abraham premiered her latest movie, Ijakumo, on Sunday, December 18, in Lagos
- The theme for the red carpet event was 'Sunday Best' and several stars turned up in attendance
- In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how ten beautiful ladies slayed the theme with their various ensembles
Themed events in Nigeria are always fun to watch as stars make sure to channel their creative side in fashion.
For Toyin Abraham's new film, Ijakumo, the theme was 'Sunday Best' and while some stars understood the assignment, others didn't.
In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at ten outfits from the event. Check them out below:
1. Toyin Abraham
The actress and star of the night was a beauty to behold in her simple yet classy ensemble.
She sported an off-shoulder black dress, wearing her hair in a low ponytail and accessorising with a choker necklace.
2. Mercy Aigbe
The actress stepped out in a plaid midi dress. She paired the look with a hat, black elbow-length gloves and black pumps.
The actress certainly slayed the Sunday best look.
3. Iyabo Ojo
Unarguably the queen of costume red-carpet events, the actress did not disappoint.
She replicated Toyin Abraham's promo look, rocking floor-length dreadlocks with her all-white ensemble.
4. Toyin Lawani
The talented stylist and designer did not disappoint with her ensemble.
She rocked a corset blouse with ruffle sleeves and paired it with a pencil midi skirt that carried a painting of Toyin Abraham.
5. Aluko Adetola Gold
The actress brought drama to the red carpet in this regalia.
She donned a ballgown with bible quotes emblazoned on it. Sporting what appears to be a Bible in one hand, she carried a robed cross in another.
6. Lilian Afegbai
The actress was also another star who opted to go in black attire.
She rocked a Julyet Peters design which did justice to her curves, pairing the look with a silver pineapple clutch.
7. Mo Bimpe
The actress also understood the assignment.
She sported a sweetheart plunging neckline with a prin coat and a dramatic fascinator.
8. Tolu Bally
The talented fashion designer was another belle who rocked an all-pink ensemble.
She opted for a girl-boss look, sporting a pantsuit with a different-tone shirt. She had on some statement earrings and a cute mini bag.
9. Veekee James
The talented designer came through in a classy monochrome ensemble.
She sported a lovely form-fitting draped knee-length blush pink dress and accessorised with fuscia pink fascinator and a matching fringe purse.
10. Regina Chukwu
The Nollywood actress and brand influencer opted for an ankara ensemble.
The look featured a print coat with a deep neckline, which she paired over yellow pants.
While some made sure to come correct, others brought all the drama with them!
