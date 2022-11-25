A video of a lady showing off her newly braided hair has since gone viral on social media

In the video, the lady was seen standing and flaunting the braids, which are all the way to her ankle

Several internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to share thoughts about the length

This is the era of fabulous braided hairstyles, and the fashion baddies are making sure to slay in style.

However, when it comes to lengths, it appears not every type passes the vibe check - well, according to some people.

Photos of the lady's braids. Credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

Hair blogger, @nigerianbraids, posted a video of a lady at a salon who appeared to have just done her braids.

In the video, the lady who is standing sports ankle-length black and red ombre braids with curly tips.

Check out the video below:

Internet users vote down ankle-length braids in trending video

A number of internet users who saw the video were not impressed and shared their opinion in the comments section.

sasu.mwen:

"No. I actually have a job and I like my life too."

itz_oluwatoyin:

"Make she no sha enter okada with this hair."

dammietclaire:

"I no fit sleep with this."

more_ni_keji_:

"Nahhhh. This is waste "

claiirejbrown:

"Wetin be this na?? Definitely a nah."

chairlady1.1:

"For a movie role, maybe. For real life daily existence, what’s wrong with me?"

ufadania:

"She wan sweep the road."

lee_nient:

"See as Una waste attachment wey I suppose use make hair like 2 times."

Source: Legit.ng