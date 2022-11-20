Nollywood stars Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard, got married in a star-studded traditional ceremony

Several Nollywood actors and actresses were in attendance, many of whom donned uniform ensembles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how six ladies stole the show in impressive styles

It's not a Nigerian wedding if the guests don't turn up looking their very best.

And this is something a lot of people witnessed at the wedding of Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard who tied the knot recently.

Photos of some ladies at the event. Credit: @mary_lazarus, @destinyetikoofficial, @angelaeguavoen

Source: Instagram

The event, which took place on November 19, saw several Nollywood actresses rocking some gorgeous ensembles in the wedding colour blue.

Legit.ng takes a look at how six ladies slayed their asoebi.

Check them out below:

1. Angel Eguavoen

The talented film star was a sight to behold in her lovely figure-hugging ensemble.

She sported a sleek corset bodice dress with structured sleeves partly bedazzled in gold embellishments.

The look featured a side draping which flattered her hour-glass curves.

2. Mary Lazarus

The beautiful star kept her look simple yet elegant in this mono-long-sleeved dress.

With a sheer neckline, the bodice was partly embellished with applique and the skirt cut in a straight design.

3. Nkiru Umeh

The fashion designer and actor stepped out looking radiant in a feather-accented dress.

The look featured a corset bodice, one sleeve embellished with feathers and the lower part of her flounce was also spotted with feathers.

4. Destiny Etiko

The Nollywood diva isn't one to disappoint when it comes to asoebi styles.

She draped her curves in a two-toned blue dress featuring lace and a royal blue silk-like material.

The dress was designed with a sheer neckline, one structured sleeve and a dramatic opening in the front.

5. Tana Adelana

Talk about class and elegance! This movie star exuded all of these in her asoebi look.

She donned a double-sleeved dress with a Queen Anne neckline and adorned her neck with gold and beaded necklaces.

Everything about her makeup and gele design complimented the stunning dress.

6. Mary Igwe

This ivory beauty was another lady who definitely had eyes on her at the wedding party.

She rocked a corseted dress with an illusion neckline and a mermaid skirt.

The ladies certainly made sure to represent in style!

