A Tiktok video of a man has gone viral on social media as it captures his unique sense of style

In the now-trending video, he is seen dressed in a two-piece blue ankara outfit which matches his car

The video, which has since gone viral, has left several people both amused and impressed

When it comes to self-expression in fashion, there are no limits for many people, and it is amazing to see.

One man has left quite a number of people buzzing with reactions after a Tiktok video went viral online, which showed a man's unique dress sense.

Photos of the man and his car. Credit: @atomikhamissou (TikTok)

In the video, the man is seen dressed in a blue ankara kimono jacket over a pair of skinny-tailored pants.

The same fabric is used to cover the body of the car, as well as his metal briefcase and sunglasses.

On is wrist is a rather eccentric 'wristclock' that is undoubtedly an attention commander.

Check out out the video below:

Social media share thoughts on ankara man

The video, which has since gone viral left several internet users buzzing with reactions. While some found it hilarious, others thought it was creative.

Check out some comments below:

The video

just_kathyd:

"Is that the shield of faith ?"

lamourameer222:

"Wow…!!! I am actually very impressed… Someone exercised a lot of patience and talent. ☺️"

ucciseven:

"This artwork needs to be preserved somewhere! "

_leolaa_:

"It's the wristclock for me"

kayynova:

"The watch is stressing me out "

we_sew_africa:

"I'm not mad at all I love it"

oktoquark:

"The car looks pretty fancy tbh "

muskaana:

Gucci can't "

kriisti_kristal:

"Funny but very creative "

Source: Legit.ng