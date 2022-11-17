Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one of the top Nigerian celebrities who are regarded as a style icon in the country

The media personality, known for his impeccable sense of style, wasn't always a head turner

In a recent post, On-Air Personality, Toolz, recently posted a throwback photo of the TV star

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has proven to be a boss when it comes to pulling off stylish garb.

Well, OAP Toolz recently reminded fans that he wasn't always a fashionista using a hilarious throwback photo.

Before and after photos of Ebuka in a suit. Credit: @ebuka, @toolz

Source: Instagram

In a bid to comically explain the difference between a person 'on suit' and a person 'in a suit', Toolz posted a photo of Ebuka in a grey suit with a red shirt.

In the next slide, she posted a more current photo of the media personality sporting a black suit.

According to her, "the young shall grow."

Swipe to see below:

Ebuka replies Toolz

Reacting to the post, Ebuka took to the comment section to justify his throwback look which was from the year 2009.

He commented:

"Haha! And I was best dressed at that event... 2009 was a good year."

