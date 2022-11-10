Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recently took to social media to share some new photos of himself

The BBNaija host attended an event dressed in a colourful garb heavily inspired by some 90s cartoon characters

The post earned him compliments from some, and some questioned the rationale for the ensemble

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one Nigerian celebrity who is never afraid to experiment with different looks and this has unarguably earned him the fashionista title.

Photos of the media personality and Hey Arnold cartoon character. Credit: @ebuka

Source: Instagram

He recently took to his Instagram page to share some photos of how he turned up for a cartoon-themed event.

According to his post, the theme involved dressing like a 90s cartoon character prompting him to channel his look from 'Hey Arnold' and 'Inspector Gadget'.

In the photos, he sported a turquoise green trench coat with a brown fedora at and a pair of blue pants with a plaid undershirt peeking out.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users share thoughts on Ebuka's cartoon ensemble

thechomzy:

"U rocked it better."

zmebg:

"Definitely inspector Gadget."

fortune_empiree:

"Mr ebuka Fashion killer."

zednani:

"I love(d) Hey Arnold! Never paid attention to his ONE outfit till right now. Love it. "

bigunclebabs:

"Lol. You go soon over do one day. Wetin be this baba."

chikamneledoris:

"Ebuka watin be this."

Black Panther: Liquorose replicates Beyonce's 'lion' look for Wakanda Forever premiere

American singer Beyonce continues to serve as an inspiration - when it comes to her style - to many Nigerian celebrities, one of whom is Liquorose.

The Big Brother Naija 2021 star attended the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and like many others, she sported a costume attire.

Liquorose stepped on the red carpet in a caped, lion-inspired bodysuit featuring a major feather/mane situation and a dramatic gold cape.

Jim Iyke: These 9 throwback looks are reminders that actor has always been the king of swag

Nigerian movie star, Jim Iyke, is regarded as one of the most stylish gentlemen who know how to pull off suave looks and interpret roles flawlessly.

However, his days as a Nollywood 'bad boy' who rocked some ballsy swaggy styles will forever remain unforgettable in the hearts of true Nollywood movie lovers.

Way before the advent of social media platforms, movies served as a major source of style inspiration for fashion lovers.

Source: Legit.ng