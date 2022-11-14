GTB fashion weekend recently took place with loads of fashion and style lovers in attendance

The event, which featured several designers and their pieces, also witnessed some fashion moments from attendees

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how some male fashion enthusiasts pulled up for the event

When it comes to turning heads in style, many Nigerian men have proven to be top bosses in that department.

Whether in traditional, formal or casual style, best believe these men will leave you mind blown.

Photos of some fashionistas at the show. Credit: @redgeckopr, @thesuccesscarter, @cutteyeka

Source: Instagram

After a two-year hiatus, the GTBank Fashion weekend has returned with a bang in 2022.

As expected, several fashion fans turned up for the event which took place in Lagos state.

The show included Masterclasses and a fashion presentation by Hue by Idera, and also saw various works of fashion designers from home and abroad displayed on the runway.

Well, the attendees made sure to bring their A-game as well and in this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the fashionistas in attendance.

Check out how six guys slayed below:

1. Robed in blue

This blonde-haired fashion lover came through with regal vibes in this powder blue ensemble.

The look featured a thick and long robe with long sleeves draped over what appears to be a tunic worn underneath.

He accessorised with some jewellery and a pair of dark sunnies.

2. A man in peach and brown ensemble

In the age of gender-fluid fashion trends, it is no surprise to see men giving their take on otherwise feminine clothing.

Here, we see this style influencer sporting a cold-shoulder fitted top over a pair of bootcut pants.

3. A blend of vibrant colours

The event also witnessed people in bright colour combinations.

This fashionista showed up dressed in a satin two-piece ensemble with feather sleeves that he paired with a sleeveless long-line jacket.

4. Dramatic blue ensemble

This bold and daring man came through in this conversation starter.

The royal blue dress featured feathers spotted all over and a pair of pants with a wide-brimmed hat.

5. All black everything

Tiktoker Tjan came through with a touch of Kanye in this look.

The content creator rocked a fully covered Balaclava mask, a see-through high-neck shirt and a pair of distressed denim pants.

6. Dapper in orange

Arguably one of the most stylish fits at the event, this fashion enthusiast stepped out in a three-piece ensemble.

The look featured a crop print jacket, a turtleneck top and a pair of wide-legged pants. He accessorised with a shoulder strap bag and a pair of shoes both in white.

The men made sure to bring their A-game to the show!

