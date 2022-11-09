A video has surfaced on social media which shows a boot that shares an eerily appearance with the human leg

The boot which is live-life and in a mocha skin tone features a spiky horn at the back and a curved heel

Fashion lovers, who have seen the viral video on social media, have been left with mixed feelings

When it comes to creativity in fashion, there are no limits to how crazy and - in this case - weird people can get with their talents.

A video of a human-like boot has got the internet buzzing with reactions.

Photos of the boot. Credit: @lesisworewomen

Source: Instagram

The video shared by @lessiswore on Instagram shows the eccentric design, which came in a mocha skin tone - strikingly resembling a human leg.

The knee-high boot featured a spike at the back, with a curvy pointy heel and a clear platform.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on skin boot

While some people thought it creative, many others found the design disturbing and took to the comment section to vote down the boot.

tryabreathmint:

"This is frightening."

yngmorning:

"It’s like the creepiest thing I saw this month. Thank you."

ataleofjoy:

"Absolutely tf not."

lebrieg:

"Absolutely no."

reesesaleh:

"Immediately no."

the_celestialgodus:

"I’m scared and disgusted. Idk how to feel about this."

mr.willl__:

"Looks like something Kanye West could come up with as cracked as he is."

jeromegonzales_:

"Everyone is weirded out but I actually find it fascinating because this type of concept could be used either by Lady Gaga or a character in a certain movie."

sophiemolhoek:

"The girls that get it, get it, the girls that don’t, don’t.."

