A video of a little boy has gone viral on social media over the nature of the outfit spotted on him

In the numerous montages, the toddler is seen, first as a baby and then months older, rocking huge chains

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, got internet users reacting with mixed feelings

When it comes to certain fashion trends, it appears that, for some parents, there is nothing like 'too young to slay' in their lexicon.

A Tiktok video is currently trending on social media, which shows a toddler boy sporting some fashionable garb.

Photos of the baby boy rocking gold chains. Credit: @yeamjenny (Tiktok)

The first photo shows the baby sporting a gold neck chain bigger than him.

And as the months pass by, the little boy is seen rocking different chunky gold chains with swaggy ensembles, bundles of cash and expensive liquor.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of baby with gold chains

The video, which has since gone viral, left some people amused and others put off by the choice of outfits the child was dressed in.

Check out some comments below:

queen__tobby:

"Them supposed carry your parents."

fademi____:

"Pablo don born young Pablo"

official.blachk:

"Make person carry am near magnet now nko."

aunty_ayinke:

"If you check ham well their papa names no go pass DonRichi, Pablo, kalifah, Richkid, wirewire or even DollarLee "

kvng_onyin:

"May God forgive the person who recorded all this rubbish like seriously‍♀️ una Weldone oo, richkids , young Pablo, wire wire."

k0f0w0r0la:

"Him parent no too dey ok"

i_am_vickthor:

"I hope he has a trust fund or college fund cos all this won’t matter in heaven."

_mhiz_ladez:

"This is the real rich kid cus koyemi."

