A video from what appears to be a wedding event is currently trending on social media because of one of the asoebi ladies

In the video originally posted on Instagram by a musician at the event, Segun Johnson, the lady is seen dishing out some dance moves

The video which has since gone viral on social media had several internet users applauding both her sense of style and dance moves

Everybody who has ever donned a corseted dress knows how restricting it can be, especially when it comes to sitting or even dancing.

Well, this was certainly not the case for a beautiful lady who has left quite a number of internet users impressed.

Photos of the lady dishing out dance moves. Credit: @isegunjohnson

A musician identified as Segun Johnson recently shared a video from an event he performed at, and it captured the moment a lady was seen dancing during his performance.

Dressed in a gorgeous peach corseted lace dress, the belle dished out some impressive and classy dance moves that earned her an audience and even more hype.

The fact that she was dressed in a waist-cinching corset dress did little to restrict her flawless movements.

Watch the video below:

Social media users applaud asoebi lady's dance steps

weird.peace:

"I don't like those people that are just standing if you're not going to dance or spray my girl money get off the floor."

maylanin_:

"Classy and cute but still turnt af Not the ones that will wear flowing gowns and be scattering legs anyhow in the name of dance‍♀️"

gracey_glam:

"She killed it o."

globabe4real:

"Nice dress. Great dance"

mhiz_maxwel_val:

"See as the dance dey sweet me for body the music dance"

haashabi_pieces:

"Aunty issa hot stepper sha."

empresshorton:

"She in that tight dress killing it."

