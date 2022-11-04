Nigerian social media influencer Amarachi Amusi, recently got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions over a recent outfit

The Instagram content creator had modelled a bridal asoke look that left her blossoms on display

Many people took to the comment section to share their disapproval of the look especially since it was designed for brides

Fashion house, Abbas Unisex Couture, recently caused a ruckus on social media with one of their recent designs.

While a lot of female fashion lovers are big on cinched waists and elegant cuts, there are those who appreciate a decent ensemble - and the fashion house's design didn't quite cut it.

Photos of Ashmusy in a yellow dress, and the viral asoke dress. Credit: @a_u_c_women

They posted a video of Instagram influencer, Ashmusy, draped in their latest bridal asoke dress sparked negative reactions online.

The corset bodice dress featured a plunging neckline that revealed a lot of skin around the chest area.

Check out the video below:

Social media users disapprove of Ashmusy's dress

doyinsuls:

"The bust has ruined the entire architecture of this design."

shewenbaby:

"It’s a No for me,it’s traditional wedding now, it’s meant to be modest "

berrryjune:

"The way people make traditional dresses indecent eennn… it’s not supposed to be seriously. Mtcheeww."

ndonanny:

"She ruined the dress with the bust oh please women we are better than this na‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

ozi_blinks:

"Nice dress but too much exposure… nah only n!pple remain."

ijayy1:

"Abeg let’s say the truth… what’s with all that b0obs exposè?? The concept is nice but the exposure makes it cringeworthy."

trendz_and_labels:

"Would hav been soo beautiful if not for the burst how do ppl even face crowd with outfit lik this ‍♀️"

remifagbohun:

"I can tell it was men… they didn’t think of her in laws /marital home o… ah."

marvilicious1:

"Men organized it, makes sense why the bust line is like that "

