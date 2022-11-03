Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Tacha, has left social media users buzzing with excitement

The Pepper Dem star shared new photos sporting an interesting look featuring a pink wig and a white robe

Her ensemble was heavily inspired by American rap queen Nicki Minaj's look for a magazine interview

Natacha Akide who is better known as Tacha continues to prove her undying love for Nicki Minaj.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star recently took to her Instagram page to honour the rap goddess with some new photos.

Photos of Tacha and Nicki Minaj in similar looks. Credit: @symply_tacha, @nickiminaj

In the snaps, the top brand influencer posed for studio shots, dressed in a bodysuit underneath a dotted see-through catsuit and a white robe.

She paired the look with multiple layers of pearls and a pink fringed bob wig.

Check out the photos below:

Interestingly, Tacha's latest look is a rather impressive recreation of one of Nicki Minaj's.

In a recent magazine interview, the rapper posed in a similar ensemble with the same studio backdrop.

Only hers featured a fuller furrier robe and a curvier and short bob fringe.

Check out the look below:

Social media users react to Tacha's replication of Nicki Minaj's style

ngiangiaclara:

"I ddnt even know dat was Tacha til I looked deep... My fave ate d look n left no crumb❤️❤️❤️❤️.... My baddie"

stunna.pg:

"Tacha looks more like Nicki than Nicki looks like Nicki ‍♂️"

baby.kobo:

"She killed it and is even looking better than Nicki "

erereogheneme:

"Who’s Nicki and who’s Tacha in the picture now?"

ade___damola1:

"She definitely ate the look."

realitea_addict:

"Tacha looks better than Nicki."

keepupwithbright:

"Big Hit! 10 across all boards!!!!"

posh_amy1:

"Hit..but her own coat sha be like bathing robe mk I no lie."

euphemiaoma:

"She even hit am pass the owner sef."

makylily:

"She even looks better than the original."

