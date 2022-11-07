Popular Nigerian actress, Mbong, recently surprised fans when she announced news of her wedding

The movie star was previously married to filmmaker, Jeta Amata, with whom she shares a daughter, Veno

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at all three beautiful dresses she sported for her special ceremony

It is the Ember period and as is the case everywhere, the wedding season has been popping with numerous celebrations.

Joining the league of newlyweds is Nollywood actress, Mbong Amata, who now goes by the name, Mbong Sule.

The ex-beauty queen and movie star shared photos from her low-key wedding which saw her draped in three beautiful attires.

In this article, we take a look at all three looks:

1. Mbong in Efik attire

The gorgeous actress sported the Efik full regalia. She took a stylish modern take on the Onyonyo dress which had an overskirt.

With braided hair adorned in gold combs, she posed with decorated staff as is the custom for traditional brides.

2. Mbong in pink ensemble

For her second look, she covered her slim silhouette in a corset lace dress with a side draping.

The look featured a sheer neckline with sheer sleeves as well, pairing the outfit with a gele in a darker shade of pink.

3. Mbong dazzles in white

For her final look, she sported a stunning mermaid dress.

The white number featured a big bow in the front and an illusion neckline, matching her hubby's white agbada.

Photos of the actress and her beau. Credit: @mbongofficial

Source: Instagram

