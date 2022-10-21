Big Brother Naija star, Beauty Tukura, recently shared a second look from her birthday shoot

For this look, she rocked a burlesque theme glam which was heavily inspired by pop queen, Beyonce

Several fans have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the style recreation

Beauty Tukura has left social media users buzzing with reactions following her latest birthday look.

The level Up star/ex-beauty queen posed for some shots in a burlesque-themed ensemble heavily inspired by American pop queen, Beyonce.

Photos of Beauty and Beyonce. Credit: @beautytukura, @realitytvng

Source: Instagram

She sported a heavily bedazzled bodysuit blinged out with silver stones. She paired the look with net gloves and pantyhose.

She paired the look with a mask as well as a black fringed hat.

The look was gotten from Beyonce 2021 shoot, which saw her draped in a designer ensemble.

Swipe to see more photos of Beauty below:

Social media users share thoughts on Beauty's look

sarahgabrie3:

"Even the Beyonce's own no fine reach her own!..."

destiny_thato:

"She is called QUEEN B for a reason meanwhile she ate n left no crumbs "

boity_getie:

"Hit not cap. Beauty Tukura ate the lool❤️"

imwancho:

"She fine pass Beyoncé o."

mercyjames23:

"Infact is more finer on beauty."

zeeunique.00:

"She ate and left no crumbs"

Source: Legit.ng