Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, is currently on her To Be Honest tour and has been dishing out sweet performances

For her recent show in Washington DC, the songbird switched up her looks, rocking blonde hair and white attire on stage

However, it turns out not so many fans were impressed with her ensemble, with some urging her to sack her stylist

Talented Nigerian singer, Simi, is out here dishing out memorable performances worldwide and serving looks while at it.

The singer/songwriter took to her Instagram page to share photos from her performance in Washington DC, sporting a new look.

Photos of the singer. Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

She rocked a blonde lace frontal wig in the photos, giving her an edgy look that was different from her usual style.

Simi paired the platinum blonde hair with a two-piece mini attire comprising a bustier and a fringed mini skirt. For her feet, the singer went for some leather knee-high boots with chunky heels.

Swipe to see the full look below:

Sack your stylist - Fans tell singer Simi over blonde look

It appears not so many people were impressed with her ensemble.

Check out some comments below:

stargirlteee:

"Simi is super beautiful but she should change her stylist. From the hair, to the dress and shoes. The dress is fine, but come on! What happened to corset or waist trainer or better pick another dress. The hair is just not it at all."

ogwe_vanessa:

"I Sha don’t understand the way Simi dresses sometimes o."

melita_properties:

"Sack the stylist am begging, I love your shoe"

duduchapman:

"Who made that hair??"

critic_naija:

"All this mumu dressing isn’t Simi’s style abeg , stay simple n beautiful and don’t forget to sack your stylist."

rudy.987:

"Someone should get her a new stylist Abeg."

bewizeer:

"What is she wearing? Hmm."

k_a_mso:

"Who dressed her ??"

Source: Legit.ng