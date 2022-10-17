Popular Nollywood actress and producer Toyin Abraham recently got honoured by one of her fans

A little girl turned six and, to celebrate, replicated Abraham's gangster birthday look

Several internet users have reacted to the photos, commending the little girl over the replication

Toyin Lawani wowed her fans when she released photos in honour of her birthday, dressed like a proper deadlock gangster.

The look, which was a promo for her upcoming film, was so loved by her fans that one of them copied it.

Photos of the actress and the little girl in similar looks. Credit: @honesta_and_mark.dickson, @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

A little girl identified as Honesta Dickson Agbeke turned the big six and to celebrate, she shared some photos of herself in a miniature version of Abraham's look.

Like the movie star, she sported a two-piece denim set with a white t-shirt underneath her jacket.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also like the actress, she rocked floor-length dreadlocks mildly bedazzled and went on to sport facial marks on either side of her cheeks to complete the look.

Reacting to the homage, Abraham wrote:

"My little cutie @honesta_and_mark.dickson recreated my Ijakumo birthday look for her own birthday shoot love it❤️❤️ pls kindly wish her happy birthday on my behalf"

See the post below:

Social media users commend little girl for recreating Toyin Abrahim's look

omowunmi_dada:

"She’s so pretty."

moabudu:

"Love love love ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

mosunfabrics2:

"I like how they didn’t pancake her face, mummy thank you for doing this photoshoot for ur baby girl , we love it"

hephzybaby4life:

"She killed d look. Happy birthday darling."

heyiamadetutu:

"The most beautiful created the most beautiful ART! Happy birthday cutie ❤️❤️❤️"

Tailor proudly shows off wedding dress she recreated in viral video

A video currently making the rounds on social media has gotten many people in their feelings as it has to do with a wedding dress replication.

In a Tiktok video reposted by Twitter user, @MoonNightSkies, the tailor first shares a photo of the original design the client wanted.

From clips of the process of recreating the dress and even a video of the bride coming for fitting, it appeared that the client was in for a pleasant surprise.

Source: Legit.ng