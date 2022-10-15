A video of a beautiful bride has gone viral on social media due to the stylish nature of her wedding dress

In the video, the lovely lady is seen in a one-shoulder form-fitting dress with a floor-length overskirt

Several fashion lovers took to the comment section to shower her with compliments

The beautiful thing about brides of this era is their ability to ensure that their high taste in fashion is reflected in their choice of wedding dress.

A beautiful bride recently left quite a number of people with wedding fever after a video from her special day surfaced online.

The bride in her wedding dress. Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

While a lot of brides often opt for the bulky ballgown look, this bride went for something more flattering to her physique - a mermaid dress,.

The form-fitting dress featured a one-shoulder ruffle sleeve as well as a floor-length overskirt.

Her veil was bedazzled with pearls.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to bride in lovely wedding dress

The video which has since gone viral left quite a number of people impressed with her wedding dress choice.

Check out some comments below:

amysbotanics:

"this is so beautiful."

bolabalo_:

"All shades of lovely "

blessingnonye_:

"Dress is unique"

god_size_dreams:

"This dress is Dress is so Beeeeaaaauutiful ❤️❤️ You look soooooooo good in that dress it seems like that dress was made for youuuuuuuuuuuuuuu. So stunting."

charity_henry8:

"I can see myself in this"

estarr_apy:

"It’s gorgeous and it fits her so perfectly."

tigerwoo1959:

"This is so elegant ❤️"

lady_aneeta:

"The bride and this beautiful dress❤️❤️❤️"

noiki1:

"Beautiful bride, beautiful gown."

