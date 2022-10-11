A bride recently got internet users gushing over with love after videos of her wedding dress surfaced online

In the video, the beautiful lady is seen in a form-fitting dress with an overskirt to finish off the regal look

In other wedding fashion news, a woman went viral online for her 2-in-1 look for her special day

This is the era of unconventional brides and we are loving how the fashionista ladies are rocking their unique sense of style.

Photos show the bride in her black dress. Credit: @lakimmyfashion

A bride recently celebrated her special day looking like a million bucks in a dress which was not the conventional white - but black.

The dress designed by @lakimmyfashion, saw the bride dazzling in a bejewelled dress with a feathered mono strap and an overskirt.

Check it out below:

