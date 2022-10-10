Music boss, Don Jazzy, buried his mother over the weekend, and several stars turned up to support the ace producer

The celebrities who donned the asoebi for the ceremony came through rocking some stylish ensembles

It was a day of glitz and glamour as celebrities came together to support one of their own, Don Jazzy as he laid his mother to rest.

Photo shows the ladies in their various asoebi styles. Credit: @wofaidada, @lillyafe, @officialosas

Source: Instagram

As is the case with many star-studded events, the ladies made sure to turn on their style game, stepping out in head-turning ensembles.

Check them out below:

1. Arike

The gorgeous media personality rocked a white-laced infused mono-sleeve dress which flattered here silhouette.

She wore her hair in a low ponytail and sported bold earrings.

2. Wofai Dada

The actress and media personality rocked a classy look for the event.

She wore a floor-length, lace-infused dress and styled her gele in an elegant style.

3. Osas Ighodaro

The curvaceous mother of one kept things simple yet chic in this form-fitting dress.

The halterneck number featured a corset bodice and a sweetheart neckline. The actress sure knows how to slay.

4. Lilian Afegbai

The actress was all shades of gorgeous in this regal look. The double-strapped cold-shoulder dress featured a corset look and a floo-length skirt.

5. Toke Makinwa

The media personality is not one to rock basic look and this time was no different.

She came through with the statement look in a corset dress with bold and dramatic sleeves.

6. Erica Nlewedim

The Big Brother Naija star was a vision in a lovely off-shoulder dress. She rocked her hair in a half ponytail with some locs covering part of her face.

The dress featured a draping and a front opening that showed off her legs.

The ladies made sure to slay their looks!

Source: Legit.ng