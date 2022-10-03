American rapper Doja cat is trending on social media for her weird and unsual makeup that left netizens confused

Doja Cat was attending the 2022 Paris Fashion Week and stunned in a barely there black dress and blue makeup

Global netizens have flocked to their timelines to share hilarious reactions to Doja's somewhat weird look

Doja cat is not afraid of a challenge. Not only in her fire music, but also in her fashion sense.

Doja decided to shake things up this year at Paris Fashion Week by showing up in blue and white face painting, which confused many people.

Doja Cat's weird blue and white makeup is going viral. Image: Marc Piasecki and Dominique Charriau

The beauty also wore a stunning black gown that many people thought was too revealing.

@PopBase shared the following viral snaps on Twitter:

Global netizens share hilarious reactions to Doja Cat's controversial look

@coastbabesss said:

"She can’t be serious."

@thinkingboutsza shared:

"She looks gorgeous, unlike a certain rapper."

@dylanbehavior posted:

"We love the avatar reference."

@BrandonPadilla_ replied:

"Y’all think it’s funny but knowing Dojas personality she would get inspired by spirited away."

@idkyiexist commented:

"Just straight up spit a lung from laughing too much."

@_mastermind13 also said:

"She could play the nun and we wouldn't notice the difference."

@Namjoonsexyabs also shared:

"First of all who even designed the clothes and did her makeup."

@mariana057 also commented:

"Did she run out of clothes?"

@shefuckinherup added:

"Isn’t she bald??"

Other times Doja Cat shocked the timeline with her unusual looks

A photo of Doja began to circulate among Mzansi Twitter users. Many internet users pointed out that Doja looks like any other black South African woman in the photo.

In the pic, Doja is dressed in large sunglasses and a cap. She is also wearing no makeup. Many of their relatives and some neighbours were reminded of her selfie pose.

Doja Cat was even mentioned by Amapiano Mzansi's talented star DJ Maphorisa, who stated that the American star needs to return home to perform rituals.

Doja Cat's father is veteran South African actor Dumisani Dlamini. Yizo Yizo and Sarafina! are two of Dlamini's most famous shows.

Maphorisa shared the following post on Twitter:

Doja Cat shaves her hair in a video

Legit.ng previously reported that Doja Cat surprised her followers by cutting her hair live on her timeline. According to reports, the rapper also admitted that she "never liked" her hair.

The star, who has a South African father, also revealed that she was "obsessed" with her new look after cutting off her natural hair.

The Grammy winner, the daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini and Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, revealed to her 24.1 million Instagram followers that she has never liked having hair.

