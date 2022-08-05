Doja Cat took to her timeline to explain to millions of her followers why she decided to chop off her hair

The US rapper took to Instagram Live and told her 24.1 million followers that she has never liked her natural hair and is feeling herself after cutting it off

Social media users took to the superstar's timeline and shared their honest opinions on her decision and her new look

Doja Cat surprised her followers when she decided to cut her hair live on her timeline. The rapper reportedly also admitted that she "never liked" her hair.

Doja Cat shaved her hair live on Instagram Image: @dojacat

The star, who has a South African father, further shared that she was "obsessed" with her new look after she chopped of her natural hair.

The Grammy-winner, who is the daughter of actor Dumisani Dlamini and Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, told her 24.1 million Instagram followers that she has never liked having hair.

The Daily Mail reports that she further shared that she's totally in love with her shaved head. Social media users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the US rapper's explanation for cutting her hair.

@TooShyShy41 wrote:

"She meant to say she doesn't like her hair texture. If her hair was the typical "biracial" hair texture (silky, fine, loose curls or wavy), they'd be no issue with her 'liking' her hair. She's beautiful regardless; but I'm not buying her reasoning for shaving her hair."

@alienontheloose commented:

"Textured hair is really hard to maintain, I cut mines of too. Doja's reasoning is valid; she doesn’t like having hair (her hair) regardless of your what 'if' scenario."

@OTCDegens said:

"I guess all the girls gonna follow her now and shave their heads and eyebrows."

@Sasferra wrote:

"Amen to that! Doja Cat is beautiful with hair and without. With clothes and without. Just love her as an artist and a person."

@uugghhitsyou added:

"She has the face for it. I’d love to be able to shave my head."

