Another bride has gone viral on social media after a video from her wedding day surfaced online

In the now-trending video, she is seen sporting a regal ball gown which also doubles as a jumpsuit

Reacting to this, several social media users took to the comment section to praise the creative look

The era of 2-in-1 wedding dresses appears far from over as more brides continue to jump on the trend.

Photos of the dress as a jumpsuit and as a gown. Credit: @deebestlabels

Source: Instagram

Yet another video has emerged on social media, which sees a bride glowing in her beautiful transformer wedding dress.

The look designed by Dauda Deebest Damilola, featured a satin flounce which, once removed, reveals a gorgeous jumpsuit.

Check out the video posted by the designer below:

Social media users react to bride's wedding look

udontknowme.1:

"The plan I have always had for my wedding dress❤️❤️. Love it."

radcheval:

"I just want to meet the person that bought the lining for the jumpsuit."

daisydoyenne:

"Finally found "the dress"."

chinnyjcouture:

"Wow really beautiful."

spicyteee:

"So heavenly. Love eeeet!!! ❤️"

cutebeautybar:

"She looks gorgeous."

glowbydebs:

"The dress is breathtaking."

phabcee_clothings:

"Very creative and beautiful."

