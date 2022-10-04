Popular actress Ini Edo has taken to social media to show off her curves and brag about her looks

The actress made a video in a bathroom and the audio she used hyped her up as the total package

While fans of the actress agreed with the sound and hyped her up, other Nigerians brought out the fault in her shape

Nollywood actress Ini Edo is one of the curvy celebrities in the country and there have been speculations that she went under the knife.

A recent video of the actress shared on her page has brought back the speculations on social media.

Ini Edo flaunts curves in new video Photo credit: @iniedo

Source: Instagram

In the video, Ini admired herself in front of a bathroom mirror, and te sound she used hailed her as ten over ten, the complete package.

The actress donned a green two-piece and repeatedly brushed her hair as she lip-synced the audio.

"Looking like 10/10 even in an ugly bathroom "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians share different opinions

pounds8785:

"My one only beautiful sister, Akwa ibom , we too fine, if you come for black, we dey, if you come for fair we dey."

ogboiify:

"wow most beautiful lady in the world❤️"

lizzybanty84:

"Una yansh just strong like stone wey david take like Goliath "

_amaraluka:

"Them no dey ever stand straight."

ikechuwku_afam:

"She done go do body come back again "

theyluvv.wumi:

"Una yanch go dey look like table…na wa this life sha."

shop_with_perry98:

"Everybody dun do bbl sapa is that you?"

rejae_effa:

"Surgery everywhere. Tomorrow they will say their money is from business. "

Source: Legit.ng