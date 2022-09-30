Top Nigerian singer Davido and his boo, Chioma, seem to have confirmed their relationship status with their recent displays

Both stars were recently spotted being loved up as they partied hard at the club in the presence of onlookers

The video stirred reactions, and Cubana Chiefpriest claimed that Chioma will have another child for the singer by next year

Popular Nigerian singer Davido and his bae, Chioma, have continued to clear the doubt of fans and showcase themselves as a couple in public.

Just days after their viral public display of affection, the celebrity couple were once again spotted together at a club, giving fans love goals.

In the video, Chioma looked cosy with Davido as she caressed his chest while they danced.

Davido and Chioma spotted being loved up at the club. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

She was also seen rocking her 002 necklace that was gifted to her by the singer as they continued to publicly display their love at the club in front of friends and onlookers.

Cubana Chiefpriest, who posted the video online, accompanied it with an interesting caption of how Chioma will give Davido another child by next year.

He wrote:

“I Dey Very Sure Say My Sister @thechefchi Go Born Another Pikin Next Year For @davido #Vision2023 Assurance 2:0 %…..

As E Dey Sweet Us E Go Dey Pain Dem 002 My Sister Too Fine No.”

See the romantic videos below:

The video was also posted by another Instagram user with the caption, "assurance oporrrrr".

Nigerians react to Davido and Chioma’s romantic display at the club

Read what some social media users had to say about the public display of affection below:

princess_shally2:

"I just love chioma....very cool,calm and calculated girl....No Noise at all."

sweetest_nma:

"As e dey sweet me e dey pain them‍♂️‍♂️"

lizzy4k:

"I love seeing them together ! But please as she dey born another one for him let OBO come pay pride price too ❤❤."

kamdjio_mira:

"Chivido forever ."

favourcity10:

"True Love never dies,Chaiii Cuteness overload, pls God protect them from evil eyes amen."

beauty_atabs:

"We all know how this will end again. Same thing over and over. Anyways not my business."

deola_ab:

"Love to see it!!! Baby No 2 Loading "

iyoba1:

"Till the next baby arrives. Rinse and repeat."

Interesting.

Davido's first baby mama Sophia shares cryptic post

Reports recently made the rounds that Davido and Mama Imade unfollowed each other on Instagram after the singer was seen spending more and more time with his third baby mama, Chioma.

In a new development, Sophia seems to have reacted to the whole drama on her Instagram story with a cryptic post.

According to her, she has never seen a cat take rubbish from dogs.

Source: Legit.ng