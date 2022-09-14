Popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade recently took to social media to share some stunning new photos

In the photos, the ankara style enthusiast posed for some studio shots draped in a beautiful ankara set

A while ago, she got fans buzzing when she posted photos of herself in which she sported a unique afro hairstyle

Yemi Alade is a boss when it comes to slaying in ankara looks, and this time is no different.

The talented singer has proven to be a fashionista over the years, and she recently took to her Instagram page to remind fans about her styling prowess.

The singer sports an ankara ensemble. Credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

In the new photos, she sported a two-piece blue and red ankara print. The top featured a Queen Anne neckline with long sleeves and a structured peplum-like design.

She paired it with some pencil pants. She accessorised with statement earrings and adorned her feet with some white pumps.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

For her hair, she rocked a kinky updo. Generally, the look did justice to her feminine silhouette and it is unarguably style goals.

Check out the full look below:

Unapologetically African: Yemi Alade wows fans with 'pyramid' hairstyle in new photos

Yemi Alade remains one of the few Nigerian artists whose sense of style both in fashion and music is Afrocentric, earning her the name 'mama Africa'.

The talented singer recently took to social media to share some photos sporting yet another dramatic look.

The award-winning singer, who is known for her creative and daring looks, went for a uniquely-shaped afro hairstyle that undoubtedly commands attention.

Ankara artwork for the Afrocentric queen: Fan makes portrait of Yemi Alade with ankara and beads

Meanwhile, a fan decided to honour her in an impressive African style.

In the video shared, the man can be seen using scraps of different prints of ankara fabric and beads to make a portrait of her face - a rather befitting homage seeing as she is a lover of African prints.

While the start of the creative process will leave one wondering what direction he intends to go, the result - a stunning portrait of the beautiful singer - is a mindblowing revelation.

Source: Legit.ng