Popular Nigerian singer Yemi Alade, recently took to social media to share some photos of her new look

The dancehall queen who appears to be on the set of yet another music video can be seen sporting a huge afro hairstyle

Several fans took to the comment section of the singer's post to share their thoughts about the hairstyle

Yemi Alade remains one of the few Nigerian artists whose sense of style both in fashion and music is Afrocentric, earning her the name 'mama Africa'.

The talented singer recently took to social media to share some photos sporting yet another dramatic look.

Fans have reacted to the look. Credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

The award-winning singer, who is known for her creative and daring looks, went for a uniquely-shaped afro hairstyle that undoubtedly commands attention.

She made things fun by setting a 'fashion math' quiz for her followers to figure out.

Check out her caption:

"Find the Area of the Scalene triangle in the image above if the two given sides are 7² and 35 respectively .✌️✌️"

Check out the photos below:

Fans share thoughts on singer's hair

teeicedbeautyworld:

"This is the real Pyramid of Egypt "

prince.ila.official:

"Pyramid or Christmas tree."

olyn_lyn1:

"OMG I love this creative."

idealism001:

"This hair looks like a Xmas tree...Lol❤️❤️❤️❤️"

jideoldschool1:

"You look fabulously awesome. One of Nigeria's greatest export❤️❤️❤️"

fimo4289:

"Ace of Spades ♠️ "

