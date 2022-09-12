A beautiful couple recently had their prewedding photoshoot and decided to opt for a retro style to celebrate their love

In the photos posted on Instagram by the photographer, Michael Bolaji photography, the lovebirds sported two different looks

Still on vintage fashion, the housemates of Big Brother Naija recently attended their Saturday Night party in retro looks

It appears vintage style continues to win the hearts of many people, including this Nigerian couple who recently had their photoshoot.

Photos show couple in stylish looks for their prewedding shoot. Credit: @michaelbolajiphotography.

Source: Instagram

For the outdoor shoot, the lovebirds posted up in some swaggy looks for their first capture. While the man donned a green fedora over a two-piece co-ord, his lady rocked a brown leather cap with a sequin skirt and a green top.

For their second look, she went full vintage in a peplum attire with a pair of leather gloves, black socks, and an elaborate fascinator.

Her man rocked a well-tailored suit as they posed for their shoot in a vintage-styled studio.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Swipe to see more below:

BBNaija housemates wow viewers in retro style for Saturday Night party

The Saturday night party of September 10 saw the Big Brother Naija housemates having a good time dressed in major throwback style.

From wide-legged cropped pants to spandex pants, the Level Up peeps made sure to slay - as per usual.

Chizzy, Hermes and Adekunle were posted up in old-school pants, with Hermes draped in a black shirt and deep cream pants.

South Africans track down and help pregnant woman get dream photoshoot

South Africans decided to act in the name of ubuntu and tracked down a pregnant woman who went viral so that she could get a dream photo shoot.

Urbantetezuva, who helped out the woman, posted the results on Instagram, where much of the fan-fare stems from.

The expecting woman posted pictures of her previous photoshoot online, and the reception was completely unpleasant. She became a meme on places like Facebook, where individuals compared her to Rihanna.

This prompted some public-spirited South Africans to come to the woman's aid, and she got it. Zuba Urban Tete got a hold of her and gave the soon-to-be mom a glamorous makeover.

Source: Legit.ng