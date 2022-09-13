Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently took to social media to share some new photos

The mother of two posed in a stunning white number from her fashion brand, self-named fashion brand

A while ago, she shared photos with her sons as she celebrated her youngest child, who turned two months

Regina Daniels recently got her fans gushing over with love over her latest Instagram uploads.

The Nollywood actress and billionaire wife, who launched her fashion brand in 2021, has been doing a good job of pushing it out there.

Photos show the actress in a white ensemble. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She recently posted up in an all-white custom design that flattered her feminine silhouette.

The strapless look, which featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, was paired with a gorgeous birdcage fascinator.

She accessorised with a gold chain. Her makeup and hair were also on point.

The photo post on her Instagram page had the caption:

"I live my life with love in my heart, and kindness in my eyes and I avoid people who don’t align."

Check out the post below:

Regina Daniels celebrates son as he clocks 2 months with new photos

A while ago, the Nollywood star took to social media to share some photos in honour of her youngest son, Kharl, who turned two months old.

The proud mother of two took to her Instagram page to share photos from a recent shoot which saw her sporting a blue ankara print maxi dress while her little princes donned matching looks with royal sashes.

The caption of the post read:

"When I count my blessings, I count my Boys twice."

