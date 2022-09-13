Ankara fashion continues to thrive as more fashionistas and style enthusiasts jump on the fashion trend

From sleeveless to bold sleeved form-fitting dresses, ankara fashion is diverse and undeniably breathtaking

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights ten stunning dresses that every fashionista lady needs to have in her wardrobe

Tired of rocking lace dresses for owambe functions or even church?

If the answer is yes then you're in luck. More often than note, people tend to forget just how stunning ankara prints - when sewn right - can look.

Photos show ladies in ankara dresses. Credit: @lailahmoon.ng, @bolajiogunmola, @liquorose, @ituastiches

Source: Instagram

From fitted dresses to thigh-high openings featured in floor-length numbers, the list of ways to style your ankara is endless.

In this article, Legit.ng has curated a list of ten looks to draw inspiration from.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check them out below:

Look 1

This beautiful lady sports a mixed print look that features a corset bodice dress that did justice to her curves.

The skirt of the dress featured a thigh-high opening in the front.

Look 2

This is the perfect look to go for is your style is everything classy, elegant and modest.

From the drama around the sleeves to the print, this look is perfection personified!

Look 3

Tonto Dikeh, who is known for her penchant for ankara, sported yet another head-turning outfit courtesy of her designer, Bibi Christophers.

The mono long-sleeve outfit featured a corset bodice, paired over a form-fitted cutout long skirt.

Look 4

If you're a sucker for styles that reveal skin, this one is for you.

Here, this gorgeous diva rocks a colourful feather-infused ankara dress with a thigh-high opening.

Look 5

Nollywood actress, Bolaji Ogunmola, left internet users stunned with photos of her in an ankara dress.

Everything from the fitting of the dress to the colour did justice to her ebony skin.

Look 6

Liquorose dazzled in the off-shoulder dress, which she paired with a deep green gele and coral jewellry.

This is certainly one on to steal the spotlight at an event.

Look 7

This gorgeous corset bodice dress with a keyhole neckline is another dress to definitely recreate.

The lace-infused dress is perfect for slim figured-women.

Look 8

This black and white print dress is chic and devoid of the busyness that is common with asoebi looks these days.

The shoulder strap dress with off-shoulder sleeves featured a thigh-high opening in the front.

Look 9

This gorgeous tulle-infused dress is certainly a head-turner!

Here, we see a beautiful lady draped in a form-fitting dress with long sheer sleeves.

Th

Look 10

And finally, we have Toyin Abraham serving a heavy dose of rich aunty vibes in this classy look.

The gorgeous peplum blouse paired with a straight skirt is one popular ankara look that never goes out of style.

Bride left in shock after receiving outfit from tailor 24hours before wedding

For brides, looking their very best on the wedding day is something that remains non-negotiable. However, despite making plans, things can still go south pretty fast.

This is something a lady got to realise after a devasting experience with a tailor barely 24 hours to her wedding left her in shock.

In a video currently trending on social media, a picture of the sleek asoke style she wanted can be seen.

Source: Legit.ng