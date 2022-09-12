The Big Brother Naija Sunday Live eviction show saw Ebuka announce the eviction of three housemates

The media personality and Nigeria's favourite fashion icon delivered on his duties, sporting a sleek traditional look

The beautiful ensemble is a delicately handwoven design by Nigerian traditional clothing brand, D29

We all know Ebuka Obi-Uchendu doesn't play when it comes to serving looks on the Big Brother Naija show.

The media personality who has sported some head-turning looks on the Level Up edition of the show came through with yet another dapper garb recently.

Photos show Ebuka in traditional ensemble. Credit: @ebuka

For the Sunday Live eviction show, Ebuka sported a traditional look by D29 that spelt class, opulence and regality.

The fashion god took to his Instagram page to share photos of his full look, which featured a beautifully woven tunic which he revealed was done by hand, as well as a studded blue cap and a belt.

He accessorised with blue beads around his neck and wrists and sported a black walking stick.

Sharing the photos, he captioned:

"A K W E T E (Akwa Mmiri) Delicately hand-woven in the heart of Igboland ❤️ Dibịa vibes for the #BBNaija live show."

See the post below:

Fans react to Ebuka's BBNaija live eviction look

Ebuka donned an agbada/kimono set made with what appears to be asoke. The purple and yellow ensemble featured wide-leg pants.

Finishing off the Ugo Monye look, the fashion god accessorised with coral beads and a stylish cap. He took to his Instagram page to share photos of his full look; it is indeed buzz-worthy.

This look joins the catalogue of exquisite fashionable looks rocked by the media personality on the BBNaija stage.

