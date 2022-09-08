Boluwatife Balogun, the first son of singer Wizkid, is out here rocking designer outfits and fans love to see it

The 11-year-old had earlier shared some stacks of photos on Instagram rocking a pair of white slides

A brief search through the internet shows that the footwear is designed by an American brand, Chrome Hearts, and is worth N500k

It is clear that Wizkid not only passed on his good looks to his first son, Boluwatife, but also gave him the swag.

Boluwatife, who is growing up to be quite a charming young man, has proven to know his onions when it comes to luxury fashion.

Tife wore a pair of luxury slides. Credit: @official_tifebalogun, Buyma (UGC)

Source: Instagram

Several photos of the 11-year-old posted on his Instagram page of over 200,000 followers sees him rocking a pair of white slides.

Interestingly, they do not come cheap.

As sighted on the web by Legit.ng, the slides are from a luxury American brand, Chrome Hearts, and they retail for a whopping N469,815 (1,184 EUR) on Buyma.

Check out photos of the young boy rocking the slides:

Source: Legit.ng